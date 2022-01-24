Samsung Galaxy A53 leaks on new images confirming design and quad-camera setup

The successor of the Galaxy A52 is the new, upcoming Galaxy A53. The new mid-ranger will have a near-identical design to the A52, and it will also have a very similar quad-camera setup on the back. We’ve seen render images in the past, and the newly leaked photos confirm previously reported and speculated rumors.

Real-life photos from 91Mobiles confirm previously seen renders. The back panel on the Galaxy A53 appears to be black, and it will likely be made out of plastic. The device is rumored to launch in Black, Light Blue, and Orange color options, which means users should have some options to express themselves. The same color variation is also rumored to be used for the Galaxy A13 and A33 series of smartphones.

The camera specifications are also known, and the primary sensor will be a 64MP snapper, the same as on the A52 models, but the ultrawide camera may get an upgrade to 32MP, up from 12MP. We don’t have any more information about the camera hardware and the rest of the setup, but if last year’s phone is any indication, we can expect a primary, ultrawide, macro, and depth sensor. We also have no detail on the front selfie camera, but last year’s A52 had a 32MP wide sensor with f/2.2.

Power-wise, the Galaxy A53 5G is expected to be equipped with an Exynos 1200, but there may also be a Snapdragon version. Both models will support 5G, and it’s unlikely that we’ll see a Galaxy A53 4G variant this year. The two different chipsets and devices should feature the same exact specs this time around, and they’re expected to be announced in the first quarter of this year. A52 models also supported 25W fast charging, and it remains to be seen if the new devices will feature even faster wired charging.