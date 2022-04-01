Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is now available for $450

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A53 5G in March. The new mid-ranger comes with flagship features, and an affordable price tag that makes it a very appealing device for both general, and even some power users. The Galaxy A53 comes with a powerful chipset, excellent Super AMOLED display, and all the features you might need on a daily basis.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is one of the most anticipated devices in 2022, since the Galaxy A52 proved that affordable smartphones can still offer flagship features and hardware, without breaking the bank. The Galaxy A53 comes with a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ display, and it has a hole-punch cutout that houses the 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

The device is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, which has an Octa-core setup with two cores at 2.4GHz, and six cores clocked at 2GHz for less power-hungry tasks. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The back of the device packs a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, there’s also a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 5MP f/2.4 macro, and another 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The phone has an IP67 certificate that protects the device from water and dust, and it’s running One UI 4.1, based on Android 12.

The Galaxy A53 has a large 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports 25W wired charging. There’s also an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and of course, 5G support. It’s available in Black, White, Blue, and Peach colors, and it costs $449.99. You can order it from Samsung directly, or buy it from Amazon or BestBuy. Check out the links below if you’re interested.