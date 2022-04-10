Samsung Galaxy A53: info, specifications, pricing, features, and more

Samsung released the successor of its most popular Galaxy smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A52, recently. The Galaxy A53 5G is Samsung's mid-range offering for 2022. For those looking for a new Android flagship with a gorgeous display, great camera, excellent software experience, and healthy battery life, the Galaxy A53 5G is an excellent option. Read along and learn everything about the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Display and Design

The display is one of the areas where the Samsung Galaxy A53 beats all the other mid-range smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a big 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. This display boasts an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims the display's brightness can go up to 800 nits allowing you to see the screen even in direct sunlight.

When taking a look at the design, you'll notice that the design of the Samsung Galaxy A53 isn't very different from the last generation. This is because the design has been, in fact, left unchanged from the last year. The rectangular camera module still sits on the top left corner with the continuous plastic back sitting over it. Just like the other recently introduced Galaxy devices, Samsung has used recycled post-consumer materials in the SIM tray and volume and power key buttons of the device.

Samsung says that the A53 is designed to be fashionable, functional, and sustainable and even though the smartphone is priced less than the flagship Galaxy S22 smartphones, Samsung hasn't forgotten about the phone's durability. The company is using Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 in the front to protect the display. The Galaxy A53 also features IP67 water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Cameras

Another area where Samsung Galaxy A53 5G tends to beat other mid-range smartphones is the camera. Samsung smartphones generally have an edge over the camera of other brands, thanks to their optimization and software techniques. With the Galaxy A53, Samsung is planning to establish its supremacy over this segment as the company has fitted the smartphone with a whole new camera system. This new quad-camera setup includes a 64MP primary camera sensor (f/1.8), one 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), a 5MP depth sensor (f/2.4), and a 5MP macro lens (f/2.4).

The smartphone also comes with various software features such as an improved Night mode camera that captures up to 12 frames at once and synthesizes them so that low-light photos look crip and vivid with less noise. Just like the flagship Galaxy Z Fold series and the S-series, the Galaxy A53 also features an object eraser, Photo Remaster, and more. The camera also features a more advanced OIS and VDIS technology for better photo and video output than the last generation.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Processor, Battery, and Software

Weirdly Samsung didn't reveal the chipset used in the Galaxy A53 in the press release. After digging through Samsung's website, we finally got to know that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by the company's own 5nm node process-based Exynos 1280 processor. This chipset is an octa-core chipset that comes with two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 2GHz. The powerful CPU is coupled with Mali-G68 GPU with fours cores clocked at 1,000MHz.

Backing the Samsung Galaxy A53 is a 5,000 mAh battery cell that Samsung claims can last up to two days. In addition to offering a hefty battery cell, the Samsung Galaxy A53 features 25W fast charging — the same as the baseline Samsung Galaxy S22. However, just like the flagship series, Samsung also doesn't bundle the charging adapter in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 runs on the One UI 4.1 out of the box. The new OS from Samsung brings Android 12's wallpaper-based color theming and much more. Just like the flagship Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is promising four generations of Android OS upgrades, and if anything recent has been a clue, the company will provide updates for its smartphones faster than other Android OEMs.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Pricing, Availability, and Colors

Samsung currently retails only the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant in the United States. This variant has been priced at $449 and is available for purchase from Samsung.com and all the major retailers. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in four colors: Black, White, Blue, and Peach.

Variant Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) 6GB + 128GB $449.99 £399 €449

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specs