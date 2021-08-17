The Samsung Galaxy A52 is one of the best affordable devices on the market today. It has a competitive chipset, affordable price, and a few flagship features that make it an excellent device for those on a budget, and those who want a reliable device for less.

The new “s” version aims to patch up and improve the standard A52 with a few minor upgrades to make it an even better choice. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. The new A52s comes with a Snapdragon 778G 6nm chipset. The base configuration has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, although this can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot up to 1TB. There will also be an 8GB memory and 256GB storage variant.

On the back, there’s a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 main sensor with Autofocus, a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A52s features IP67 water and dust resistance, it has an on-screen fingerprint reader, has NFC, Samsung Pay, and the USB-C port on the bottom. Speaking of the USB-C Port, the A52s also supports 25W fast charging, which will be handy to charge up the 4,500 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will be available in the UK from September 3, and pre-order will start on August 24, Tuesday. The A52s will cost £410, which is £10 more than the previous Galaxy A52 5G variant with 6GB memory and 128GB storage. The device will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Mint colors.

What are your thoughts about the new Samsung Galaxy A52s? Would you consider getting it over the standard Galaxy A52? Let us know in the comments!