Samsung Galaxy A52 is under development. The smartphone’s renders have already leaked online. Plus, it is tipped to have both 5G and 4G variants. It could have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a quad-camera setup on the back. It is tipped to have the same screen size as its previous generation. Now, key specifications of the device have appeared online.

According to the information provided by the listing on TENAA, a phone with model number SM-A5260, which has been associated with the Galaxy A52, will feature a 6.46-inch display. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11. It is a 5G phone. However, there have been reports about the presence of a 4G model. The phone is rumored to come in four color variants called Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White.

The Galaxy A52 4G is tipped to be priced at EUR 369 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Europe, and EUR 429 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. As for the 5G model, it could be priced at EUR 459 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and EUR 509 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

The renders suggest that Galaxy A52 5G will sport slim bezels and come equipped with a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module, which is identical to the Galaxy A51. The tipster also says that the upcoming device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It might measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm.

Furthermore, The Galaxy A52 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing. It revealed that the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It is likely to run Android 11 out of the box. Moreover, the smartphone is rumored to have a 64MP primary rear camera, which could be accompanied by a wide-angle camera, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor.