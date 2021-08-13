samsung galaxy a52s renders specs leak

Samsung is rumored to announce the successor to Galaxy A52, the Samsung Galaxy A52s, soon. The renders of the upcoming smartphone have already appeared in the wild. While the renders and previous leaks have suggested that heir to A52 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, other details and full specs of the Galaxy A52s have now surfaced.

According to a new report by WinFuture, the Galaxy A52s 5G will not have a visual redesign. It is expected to house the same outer shell as its predecessor, with a similar camera bump. The most significant difference between the A52 and the A52s will be the difference in chipsets used. As reported earlier, and now corroborated by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy A52s will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

In Europe, the smartphone will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the report claims an 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage will be available in regions other than Europe. For all the people in Europe looking to buy Galaxy A52s, fret not. Samsung is throwing in a micro SD card slot to expand storage.

Most of the left specifications, like the display and camera, remain unchanged. The Galaxy A52s will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, just like the A52. It will have the same quad-camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and dedicated 5MP macro and bokeh sensors.

Other specs of the Galaxy A52s include a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The phone will be Bluetooth 5.0 enabled, support dual SIM, run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, and boast an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

The smartphone is rumored to launch later this month and is expected to be priced at around €449 in Europe. What are your thoughts on Samsung’s upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone? Please drop a comment and let us know!

