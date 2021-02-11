Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy A52. The smartphone’s renders have already leaked online. Plus, it is tipped to have both 5G and 4G variants. It is said to have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a quad-camera setup on the back. The smartphone is rumored to have the same screen size as its previous generation. Now, the specifications and price of the device have appeared online.

The information comes from a tipster on Twitter. The Galaxy A52 4G is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device might feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. However, it won’t be a high refresh rate panel. On the optics front, it is said to sport a quad rear camera setup of 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP. This is the same camera setup as the Galaxy M51. On the front might lie a 32MP selfie shooter. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It could be priced at $400.

Image credits: Evan Blass x Voice

Moreover, the device could come in a 5G variant. The Galaxy A52 5G is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is rumored to be priced at around $473. It could be sold in four color variants of Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. The renders suggest that Galaxy A52 5G will sport slim bezels and come equipped with a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module, which is identical to the Galaxy A51. The upcoming device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It might measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm.