At last, the leaks can finally stop now. Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy A52 mid-ranger in two flavors – 4G and 5G. Both the variants share the same design and a lot of their internal hardware too, save for the processor, screen refresh rate, and memory configuration. Let’s start with the design first, which can best be described as clean and minimal.

Samsung has tried to recreate what Apple did with the iPhone 11 – almost blending the camera island with the rest of the rear panel, and we’re not complaining. The surface has a hazy matte finish, and to jazz things up, the company is offering Galaxy A52 in four colors – blue, white, black, and a cool purple trim.

Let’s talk about the innards. The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED offers an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a centered hole-punch that follows the Infinity-O design philosophy. The panel on Galaxy A52’s 4G model offers a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 5G variant takes things up a notch up by going for a 120Hz display. So far, 120Hz screens have been exclusive to Samsung flagships, so this one’s a neat upgrade.

Four cameras at the back, led by a 64MP snapper with OIS

Inside, you’ll find Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G powering the 4G model, paired with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage. The 5G variant, on the other hand, has been armed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC ticking alongside 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage. A thoughtful convenience is the ability to expand the onboard storage via a microSD card, all the way up to 1TB.

You’ll find four cameras at the back, headlined by an optically stabilized 64MP main camera. It sits alongside a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, a 5MP macro camera, and another 5MP unit for depth sensing. A 32MP shooter is there to take care of selfies and video calls. A cool camera trick is that you can extract 8MP stills from 4K video recorded by the phone. Notably, Samsung is promising four years of assured software updates for the phone.

4,500mAh battery, four colors to choose from, and an IP67-certified build

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A52 with a 4,500mAh battery, while authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device runs Android 11-based One UI 3 skin out-of-the-box, and supports a music share feature that allows simultaneous playback on two sets of wireless earbuds. Also, the device comes with an IP67-certification for dust and water resistance.