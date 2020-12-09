Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is tipped to be the next smartphone in its A-series from the South Korean brand. The device renders have leaked online, and it seems to share its design language with its predecessor, the Galaxy A 51. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and a quad-camera setup on the back. It is tipped to have the same screen size as its previous generation. Alongside the renders, some specifications of the device have appeared online. For the unaware, Samsung had reportedly trademarked nine smartphones in its A-series back in January and the Galaxy A52 was one of them.

The latest development comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) via Voice who shared the Galaxy A52 renders that show the same design as its predecessor. It is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch display that has a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera, which is located at the middle on top.

The renders suggest that Galaxy A52 5G will sport slim bezels and come equipped with a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module, which is identical to the Galaxy A51. The tipster also says that the upcoming device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It might measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm. Furthermore, it is tipped to cost $499.

The Galaxy A52 5G was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing. It revealed that the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It is likely to run Android 11 out of the box. Moreover, the smartphone is rumored to have a 64MP primary rear camera, which could be accompanied by a wide-angle camera, a depth sensor, and a macro sensor.