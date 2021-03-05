Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy A52 5G. The smartphone is tipped to be the next Galaxy A-series phone alongside the Galaxy A72 series. From 360-degree renders to specs, we’ve seen it all leaked about the device. Now, a retailer has gone ahead and published the specifications and price of the upcoming device.

As per SamMobile, an online retailer from Saudi Arabia has listed the Galaxy A52 5G (SM-A526B) prematurely. Moreover, they gave the customers a chance to buy the phone ahead of the launch. According to the listing the upcoming phone is priced at SR 1,649, which translates to around $439. Additionally, it will be up for deliveries starting March 7 in the country.

Going by the website listing, the Galaxy A52 5G will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution. We don’t know if it would have a high refresh rate. It could have the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass, and house an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A52 5G render (Image: Voice / Evan Blass)

The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.. Moreover, it will be IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

In the optics department, the Galaxy A52 5G could sport a quad rear camera setup led by a 64MP sensor. It is likely to be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth shooter. On the front, you might get a 32MP selfie shooter. The rear cameras are said to record 4K videos, but the frame rate is not listed.