Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy A52 5G. The smartphone is tipped to be the next Galaxy A-series phone alongside the Galaxy A72 series. From 360-degree renders to specs, we’ve seen it all leaked about the device. Now, a retailer has gone ahead and published the specifications and price of the upcoming device.
As per SamMobile, an online retailer from Saudi Arabia has listed the Galaxy A52 5G (SM-A526B) prematurely. Moreover, they gave the customers a chance to buy the phone ahead of the launch. According to the listing the upcoming phone is priced at SR 1,649, which translates to around $439. Additionally, it will be up for deliveries starting March 7 in the country.
Going by the website listing, the Galaxy A52 5G will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution. We don’t know if it would have a high refresh rate. It could have the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass, and house an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.. Moreover, it will be IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
In the optics department, the Galaxy A52 5G could sport a quad rear camera setup led by a 64MP sensor. It is likely to be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth shooter. On the front, you might get a 32MP selfie shooter. The rear cameras are said to record 4K videos, but the frame rate is not listed.