Samsung has scheduled an Unpacked event on March 17 where the company is heavily rumored to launch two phones – Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72. However, the two phones have been leaked extensively in the past couple of months, revealing everything from their design and specs to their rough asking price. And if there was still some surprise element left, it just got spoilt too – thanks to a full-fledged unboxing video of the Galaxy A52 5G.

The video comes courtesy of a YouTube channel named Moboaesthetics, and it appears to show a unit of the Galaxy A52 5G sold in the MEA market. Interestingly, an online retailer from Saudi Arabia listed the phone for sale ahead of its official launch earlier this month. Coming back to the unboxing video, it shows the upcoming phone rocking a gorgeous black paintjob that looks quite clean in a minimalist fashion. The SIM slot – with space for a microSD card for storage expansion – is located alongside the top edge.

The video also confirms some of the phone’s key specifications such as its 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor under the hood, 4,500mAh battery, and a 32MP front camera. It also confirms previous leaks regarding its quad rear camera setup that includes an optically-stabilized 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Despite the phone’s premium looks, the unboxing video reveals that the Galaxy A52 5G’s rear panel is made out of plastic. On the bright side though, the build is IP67 certified, which means it can survive a few accidental liquid spills and dust exposure. For authentication, Samsung has equipped the phone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone can be seen running One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box, while the model number is SM-A526B/DS.

🔵The US could also be receiving the Galaxy A52 4g which would start at $399. ⚪This would come alongside the A52 5g which will start at $499 in the US. 🟣As for the A72 4g, it’s unlikely that it comes to the US but there is still a super slim chance… pic.twitter.com/1crXhFTuyn — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 10, 2021

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy A52 5G will also come in a host of bright colors that will be officially marketed as Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue. A fresh leak suggests that the Galaxy A52 5G will be priced at $499 in the US, while the 4G version of the device will be a good $100 cheaper.