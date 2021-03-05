At this point, it is no secret that Samsung is planning to launch two new mid-range smartphones called Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72. We’ve seen everything from renders and specifications to their mention on certification and official update logs. In fact, an online retailer even listed one of them for sale earlier this week ahead of the official launch. If there was still something left, the official Samsung support page for the two phones has now gone live.

The support page for Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 has appeared on the Samsung UAE website, complete with pictures of the two phones. We get a glimpse at a familiar design with a hole-punch at the top, in line with Samsung’s Infinity-O design language. Actually, the two upcoming phones look identical from the front.

Screenshot of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G support page on Samsung website

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy A52 will offer a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the flagship Galaxy S21 range. Notably, the Galaxy A52 5G will be the first non-flagship Samsung phone to come equipped with a 120Hz display.

Inside, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G tickling alongside up to 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The quad-camera setup at the back will be headlined by a 64MP primary camera, flanked by an 8MP wide-angle snapper, a 5MP sensor for macro photography, and a 2MP depth camera. There is a 32MP selfie shooter on the IP67-certified device, while a 4,500mAh battery will keep the lights on, complete with support for 25W fast charging.

Screenshot of the Samsung Galaxy A72 support page on Samsung website

Coming to the Galaxy A72, it will reportedly pack a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G will run things under the hood, paired with 6 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The imaging hardware is said to include a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor as well.