We’ve recently had a first look, thanks to Evan Blass, at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71. That device will not be the only one Samsung is planning on as a successor, as the Galaxy A51 is also making headlines.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy A51 will look like the device rendered above. It will reportedly feature an Infinity O display with a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera.

On the back, however, we spot four cameras in an L-shaped arrangement, all encompassed in a rectangular system, complete with the flash.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy A51 is expected to pack a Exynos 9611 processor, 4 and 6GB of RAM, and 64 and 128GB of storage.

The display should be a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, with a fingerprint scanner underneath. The selfie shooter is a 32MP, f/2.2, unit, while the main system on the back will contain the following: a 48MP, f/2.0, primary shooter, a 12MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens.

A 4,000mAh battery will be powering everything, supporting 15W fast charging. The device, as per the report, should become official on December 12.

Source: SamMobile

