Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 in India. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by Exynos 9611SoC. It comes in two variants of 6GB and 8GB RAM, paired with 128GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP main lens + a 12MP ultrawide camera + a 5MP macro lens+ a 5MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A51 packs a 4000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant in India. The 8GB +128GB model costs Rs 25,999. The Galaxy A51 will be made available in Blue, Pink, Prism Black and Prism White colour options.

Source: Samsung Newsroom