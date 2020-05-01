Samsung Galaxy A51 has been available from Verizon and Sprint in the US for a while now. In a bid to widen the phone’s reach, Samsung has now partnered with AT&T and Xfinity Mobile to sell the phone which goes against the iPhone SE with a $399 price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is now up for grabs from AT&T, and can also be pre-ordered from Xfinity Mobile with an estimated delivery date of May 8. It is available in a single Prism Crush Black color with only the 128GB storage model up for grabs, but other markets also get a blue and white shade with a similar finish.

Talking about specs, the Galaxy A51 offers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch hole at the center, just like the Galaxy S20 series. It has four rear cameras that include a 48MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 5MP cameras for macro photography and depth sensing.

Here’s a quick look at the Samsung Galaxy A51’s specifications:

Display6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED
20:9 aspect ratio
In-display fingerprint sensor
ProcessorExynos 9611
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Rear Camera48MP (f/2.0) primary
12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor
4K video at 30FPS
Slo-mo 720p video at 240FPS
Front Camera32MP (f/2.2)
Battery4,000mAh
15W fast charging
Dimensions158.5×73.6×7.9 mm
Weight172 grams
