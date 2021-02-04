Samsung is pushing out updates for its current and last-ten smartphones. It recently rolled out the One UI 3.0-based Android 11 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Now, the company has released the same update for its Galaxy A51. It also brings the latest Android security patch and the usual set of One UI 3.0 goodies to the mid-range device. The update was slated to be rolled out in the first half of 2021. However, it has started rolling out earlier than expected.

According to SamMobile, the latest One UI 3.–based Android 11 update for the Galaxy A51 bears firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1. It is now rolling out to the users in Russia. We can expect it to be released globally soon. The update also brings along the February 2021 Android security patch. It introduces the Android 11 features like one-time permissions, a dedicated conversations section in the notifications area, chat bubbles, and a dedicated media playback widget to the phone, and more.

The Android 11 update for Galaxy A51 also brings One UI 3.0 feature like better color scheme and icons, improved stock apps, repositioned volume controls, improved Dark Mode, better Digital Wellbeing and Parental Control features, an improved UI design as well as more lockscreen widgets. You also get more AOD customizations.

You can go to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get your device update to the latest version of Android. We suggest you have your device sufficiently charged before installing the Android 11 update for Galaxy A51. To recall, Samsung had also released the beta for Android 11 update for its Galaxy A51 5G. It is good to see Samsung updating its mid-range and budget devices alongside the flagship smartphones.