Samsung Galaxy A51 has received a price cut in India. The device was launched earlier this year and the 6GB RAM variant saw an increase in price in April due to the GST rate hike from 12 percent to 18 percent. However, now, the phone is listed for its original price.
Further, Samsung launched the 8GB RAM + 128GB model of the Galaxy A51 in India in May for Rs 27,999. It has received a price cut as well. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed for Rs 23,999 on the company site. In contrast, the 8GB + 128GB variant is now selling for Rs 25,999.
Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos
- Samsung Pay
- Dimensions: 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm ; Weight: 172g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging