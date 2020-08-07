Samsung Galaxy A51 has received a price cut in India. The device was launched earlier this year and the 6GB RAM variant saw an increase in price in April due to the GST rate hike from 12 percent to 18 percent. However, now, the phone is listed for its original price.

Further, Samsung launched the 8GB RAM + 128GB model of the Galaxy A51 in India in May for Rs 27,999. It has received a price cut as well. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed for Rs 23,999 on the company site. In contrast, the 8GB + 128GB variant is now selling for Rs 25,999.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications