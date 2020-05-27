Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India in January 2020. The device was introduced with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Now, the company has announced a new variant of the device.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM model has been launched. It comes with 128GB of internal storage. It is being made available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue color options. The phone will sell for Rs 27,999 (~$370) through offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals and Samsung.com.
Other specifications remain the same. It features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. Further, it runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top.
Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos
- Samsung Pay
- Dimensions: 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm ; Weight: 172g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging