Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in India in January 2020. The device was introduced with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Now, the company has announced a new variant of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM model has been launched. It comes with 128GB of internal storage. It is being made available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue color options. The phone will sell for Rs 27,999 (~$370) through offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals and Samsung.com.

Other specifications remain the same. It features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. Further, it runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top.





Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications