Steadily making its foray into the affordable 5G smartphone segment, Samsung has today announced that its well-received Galaxy A51 will go on sale in a 5G-ready variant as well. Unsurprisingly named the Galaxy A51 5G, the phone will go on sale starting August 7 from T-Mobile in the US, followed by Metro.

Priced at $499.99 – a premium of $100 compared to the regular Galaxy A51 – Samsung’s latest budget 5G phone will also be available via Verizon starting August 13 under the name ‘Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW’ (with UW indicating support for Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network). Availability details from more carriers and retail partners in the US will be revealed soon.

The Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a minimalist hole-punch design and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. You get four cameras at the back, with the primary camera using a 48MP sensor. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. Selfie duties are shouldered by a 32MP sensor while a 4,000mAh battery keeps the lights on.