Samsung brings the Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e to the U.S.

Samsung announced the Galaxy A50 in February, alongside the Galaxy A30, and the Galaxy A20 in March, together with the Galaxy A40. Now the Korean manufacturer is announcing that the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A20, and the Galaxy A10e will be coming to the United States.

The Galaxy A50 (picture above) features a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, and is powered by the Exynos 9610 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64Gb of internal storage. Its main selling point is the versatile triple-camera system on the back. The primary shooter is a 25MP unit with a 75-degree field of view. There’s a 5MP 123-degree FoV Ultra Wide angle shooter, the one on the Galaxy S10, and also an 8MP Depth Lens for smooth bokeh effects.

It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, and it will be available starting starting June 13 for $349.99 on Verizon, but other carriers like Sprint, Comcast, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular will also offer the A-series.

The more modest Galaxy A20 packs a 6.4-inch Infinity-V Display, has a 13MP rear camera, 32GB of storage, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It will be available starting at $249.99 (MSRP). The Galaxy A10e brings a smaller, 5.83-inch Infinity-V Display, an 8MP rear camera, 32GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery, going for $179.99 (MSRP).

Both the A20 and the A10e will be rolling out to carriers and retailers in the coming weeks.