In recent times, Samsung has been doing very well in rolling out Android security patches. So much so that the Galaxy S20 series received July 2020 security patch in June itself. Now, the company has also become the first one to roll out October 2020 Android security patch. The Galaxy A50 is receiving its latest security update. It is currently rolling out to SM-A505FN variant of the smartphone.

For reference, the Galaxy A50 is one of the first devices in the new Galaxy A series in the mid-range segment. It was launched in early 2019, and it’s good to see Samsung supporting the last year’s handset. It was introduced with One UI based on Android Pie, and was later updated to Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

For the unaware, the Galaxy A50 is eligible for quarterly monthly security updates. The SM-A505FN variant of this phone is getting an update with firmware version A505FNXXS5BTI9. It is 123MB in size. The changelog only mentions “The security of your device has been improved”.

We expect the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy S20 range of smartphones to receive the October 2020 security patch soon.

