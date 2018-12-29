Report details Samsung Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery, 24MP camera

Samsung is hard at work on the Galaxy S10 flagship line-up which will be introduced in the first quarter of the year. Some talk about an MWC unveiling, others mention a special event around the date of February 20. However, between now and then, we should expect some other news from the phone-maker. We’ve recently heard that the new Galaxy M line-up will have its international debut at the end of January. We are now also hearing about a specific Galaxy A50, which could very well replace the Galaxy A8 (2018), according to reports.

This Galaxy A50 will allegedly bring a 4,000mAh battery, which is pretty large, but apparently not as large as the one Samsung will be slapping on the upcoming Galaxy M20 (rumored at 5,000mAh). The Galaxy A50 is said to be powered by the Exynos 9610 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. The main camera will reportedly be rated at 24 megapixels, and the system will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

As far as when exactly will we hear about the Galaxy A50 officially, the report claims that it will likely happen after the introduction of the Galaxy S10. In this case, it’s safe to assign a loose timeframe to it, like “first half of 2019”.