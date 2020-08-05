Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A41 (Image for representation purposes only)
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung introduced 5G in its Galaxy A-series with the launch of Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. The former is its cheapest 5G phone available in the market right now. However, that could change soon. The Galaxy A42 is said to be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone, which could be launched soon.

Galaxy A42 Geekbench

The device has been spotted on Geekbench 5 listing. It scored 615 in the single-core test and 1799 in the multi-core test. Further, the motherboard field consists of  ‘lito’ codename that suggests that the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor.

Unsurprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy A42 will run Android 10. The Galaxy A42 5G could be made available in gray, black and white color options. Other specifications of the device remain unknown for now. 

You May Also Like
Samsung 3 Day sale brings tons of deals for the weekend
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, Amazon and B&H, where we find a Samsung 3-Day Sale event, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 and more devices on sale
LG’s upcoming Q92 5G mid-ranger spotted on Google Play Console with key specs in tow
The LG Q92 5G was spotted rocking the Snapdragon 765G SoC and also appears to have a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.
Google Pixel
The Google Pixel 4, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the Google Pixel 4, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more devices on sale