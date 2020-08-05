Samsung introduced 5G in its Galaxy A-series with the launch of Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. The former is its cheapest 5G phone available in the market right now. However, that could change soon. The Galaxy A42 is said to be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone, which could be launched soon.

The device has been spotted on Geekbench 5 listing. It scored 615 in the single-core test and 1799 in the multi-core test. Further, the motherboard field consists of ‘lito’ codename that suggests that the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor.

Unsurprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy A42 will run Android 10. The Galaxy A42 5G could be made available in gray, black and white color options. Other specifications of the device remain unknown for now.