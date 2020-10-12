Samsung introduced a new 5G-ready smartphone – the Galaxy A42 5G – during its Life Unstoppable event a month ago. Today, the company has revealed more details about its latest offering such as its specifications, pricing, and market availability. Priced at £349 ( ~$456 / Rs. 33,440) Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is claimed to the cheapest 5G-ready phone in the company’s portfolio and will be up for grabs November 6 onward in the UK. However, details about the phone’s availability in the US and other overseas markets are still under the wraps.

Talking about the device’s internal hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G offers a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a disappointing HD+ resolution. Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 750G SoC, which was announced a few weeks ago, keeps things running in tandem with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB on onboard storage. A fairly large 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on, and it also supports 15W fast charging as well.

Coming to the imaging department, the quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 48MP primary shooter. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper, 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes equipped with a 20MP fixed-focus front camera to handle selfies and video calls. Samsung has not detailed camera capabilities, but we expect tricks such as Single Take and Live Focus to appear in the camera app.

The devices’ rear panel flaunts a fabric-like cross weave pattern, creating four distinct regions to help it stand out. As for color options, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will be up for grabs in a trio of shades – Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Grey. Authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for 5G support, Samsung has not clarified whether the phone can also latch on to the faster mmWave 5G network, or if it is limited to the sub-6GHz band.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G specifications

Display 6.6-inch HD+ AMOLED

Infinity-U display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 4GB Storage 128GB

Expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card Rear Cameras 48MP (F1.8) primary

8MP (F2.2) ultra-wide

5MP (F/2.4) macro camera

5MP (F/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera 20MP (F2.2) fixed focus Battery 5,000mAh

15W fast charging Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm Weight 193 grams Colors Prism Dot Black

Prism Dot White

Prism Dot Grey Authentication In-display fingerprint sensor

Source: Samsung Newsroom UK