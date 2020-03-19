Galaxy A41
Samsung has announced yet another addition to its Galaxy A series. The Samsung Galaxy A41 has been launched in Japan for NTT Docomo. It features a 3D Glasstic back, similar to the A40. Further, here’s all you need to know about the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A41 specifications

  • 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
  • Octa-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
  • 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • 25MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
  • Dual SIM
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Water and dustproof (IPX5 / IPX8, IP6X)
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C
  • 3500mAh battery with 15W fast charging

