Author
Tags

Samsung Galaxy A41 has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing tips key specifications of the handset. It scored 1684 points and 5043 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The Galaxy A41 is listed on Geekbench with model number SM-A415F. According to the listing, it will have 4GB of RAM, run Android 10 and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. It is expected to come with 64GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is said to sport a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is tipped to be 48MP. It could be accompanied by a 25MP secondary sensor and a 2MP lens. To recall, the predecessor, Galaxy A40 had dual rear cameras.

Samsung has launched Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 to expand its Galaxy A lineup this year. The Galaxy A41 is expected to launch soon.

Source: Geekbench

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Kuo: Apple FORCED to CHANGE iPhone to USB-C?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possibility of getting USB-C charging ports in future Apple devices, Samsung Galaxy S20 registrations and more

Apparently, future 6G speeds could give us up to 1TB/s

The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology have already started to work on the next-generation 6G network that would give us amazing speeds

It seems that Apple will have to include USB-C ports in their future devices

The parliament of the European Union has voted in favor of creating laws that could make Apple start including USB-C ports in their future devices