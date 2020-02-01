Samsung Galaxy A41 has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing tips key specifications of the handset. It scored 1684 points and 5043 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The Galaxy A41 is listed on Geekbench with model number SM-A415F. According to the listing, it will have 4GB of RAM, run Android 10 and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. It is expected to come with 64GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A41 is said to sport a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is tipped to be 48MP. It could be accompanied by a 25MP secondary sensor and a 2MP lens. To recall, the predecessor, Galaxy A40 had dual rear cameras.

Samsung has launched Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 to expand its Galaxy A lineup this year. The Galaxy A41 is expected to launch soon.

Source: Geekbench