The Samsung Galaxy A40 from March 2019 is about to get its yearly refresh with the Galaxy A41. Leaked renders (above and below) suggest the phone will inherit the new camera arrangement that debuted with the Galaxy S20 last month.

Before we discuss the reported camera specs, it’s important to note that Samsung is going with an Infinity U display, rather than a punch-hole (Infinity O) approach. That waterdrop notch on the 6-6.1-inch display will be home to the selfie camera that’s allegedly going to be a 25MP unit.

The main camera system includes three cameras, but only the main shooter is detailed by the report. While it might end up being a 48MP unit, there is no information about the other two lenses, but they might end up being a wide-angle and telephoto (or macro) shooters.

In terms of horsepower, the report suggests the Galaxy A41 will run on the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, helped by 4GB of memory, coupled with 64- and 128GB storage options.

Android 10-based One UI 2.0 will most likely be powering the phone, possibly together with the rumored 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Check out some more renders below, as well as others at the source link.







Source: Pricebaba