Samsung Galaxy A41 surfaced online earlier this month in a set of leaked renders, revealing triple rear cameras and Infinity-U display. It appears the official launch is imminent, as the phone has now received the mandatory Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing of the Galaxy A41 clearly lists the model number as SM-A415F, which has appeared in previous leaks as well. The database also mentions support for Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac standards and Android 10 on the software side, most likely with the One UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

Moreover, the phone’s Bluetooth SIG listing mentions support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and also suggests that the Galaxy A41 will be dual-SIM compatible. As per leaks, the Galaxy A41 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, but there is no word on its official launch yet.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Wi-Fi Alliance listing
Samsung Galaxy A41 Bluetooth SIG listing

Source: (Bluetooth SIG), (Wi-Fi Alliance)

