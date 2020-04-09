Yesterday, Samsung launched the Galaxy A01, A11, A21, A51 LTE/5G and Galaxy A71 5G in the US. Further, the Samsung Galaxy A41 was launched in Japan for NTT Docomo last month. Now, the company has introduced a new Galaxy A41 smartphone for the global markets.

The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush Red color options. It is priced at €299 (~$324 / Rs 24,670) and will be made available in Germany in May 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A41 specifications

6.1-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 1.7GHz) processor

4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

25MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Source: Samsung