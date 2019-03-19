Android

Samsung Galaxy A40 rumored for the April 10 event

The Samsung event on April 10 might bring us the Galaxy A90, but, judging by its teaser, it will be just one of the three devices to be unveiled. A recent report suggests that the Galaxy A40 (images above and below) could very well join the party. It also suggests that it will be a more modest offering, with dual-cameras instead of three, and a physical fingerprint scanner on the back, underneath the shooters.

5.7 inches is what the report claims the Galaxy A40 screen will offer, in addition to an octa-core Exynos 7885 processor. It will be helped by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The category where it would excel, on the other hand, is the battery. The report claims a 4,000mAh power pack that will likely be enough for at least one day of operation, with the specs rumored above. Color options would include black, blue, coral and white, and the price is expected to be around 250 euros.

