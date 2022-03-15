Samsung Galaxy A33 leaks in full two days before the event

Samsung announced that it will hold an event on March 17, where the company is expected to announce the brand new A-series of Galaxy devices, including the newly leaked Galaxy A33, Galaxy A73, and Galaxy A53 devices. At the event, Samsung recently unveiled the new Galaxy A13 and A23 devices and the Galaxy M23 and M33 smartphones with 50MP cameras. In today’s news, the new Galaxy A33 5G device was leaked in full, giving us official-looking render images and specifications.

The Galaxy A33 5G was leaked in full by Appuals, who revealed that the Galaxy A33 will be available in four colors: white, peach, blue, and black. The A33 will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a small notch on the top that will house the 13MP selfie camera. The display will have an FHD+ (2400 x 1800) resolution and 90hz refresh rate, offering, even more features for the mid and low-tier devices from the company.

The device will be powered by the new Exynos 1280 chipset, and it will have 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The chip is expected to have an octa-core CPU with a boost clock up to 2.4 GHz and a base clock of 2 GHz. On the back, there will be a 48MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro sensor. Additionally, there will also be a 2MP portrait camera.

The Galaxy A33 5G will have a 5,000 mAh battery, and it will support 25W fast wired charging, although the wall adapter will be sold separately, and only a USB-C cable will be provided in the box. The device will run Android 12, based on One UI 4.1 – which has just started to roll out for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and more devices. The leak also claims the phone will have an IP67 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will likely be unveiled at the March 17 event, and it will reportedly cost €379 for the 6/128GB model in Europe. It’s unclear if the device will launch in other markets, but we’ll find out more in less than two days.