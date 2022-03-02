Samsung Galaxy A33, A53 and A03 leaks reveal possible prices, design, and more

We have great news for those Samsung fans who want a new Galaxy device. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was announced last month, and you can now purchase one for as low as $150 at Samsung.com. However, you need to trade in an eligible device for that to happen. Still, there are other, more affordable options on the way, as we have recently spotted what could be the final design of the Galaxy A33, A53, and A03, which may also arrive with a very budget-friendly price tag.

According to @TechInsiderBlog, Samsung already has possible pricing for the upcoming Galaxy A33, A53, and A03 models. This information reveals the most expensive model out of this new midrange selection could arrive with a €499 price tag, while the A33 and the A03 could cost €389 and €149, respectively.

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy A53 was rumored to arrive in three different color options, including Black, Light Blue, and Orange, but it seems that we will also get a White variant. This model is also expected to feature an Exynos 1200 processor and a 64MP primary shooter, along with a 32MP ultrawide sensor and more.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 may feature the Exynos 1200 processor as well, and we also received rumors claiming that it could arrive with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage inside. Plus, it could also get the same 4,000mAh battery as the Galaxy A53.

Unfortunately, there’s not much to say about the Samsung Galaxy A03, other than it will be the most affordable option for those Samsung fans who want to purchase a new Galaxy smartphone without having to spend too much on it. However, the Galaxy A13 that appears in these images will allegedly feature an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM, and 65GB storage space.

Source: Twitter

Via 9to5Google