Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A32 5G. It is likely to be the successor of Galaxy A31, which was launched back in March. Recently, CAD renders of the device were leaked online. Now, the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals the model number SM-A326G.

The latest development comes from a tipster who took to Twitter to reveal a screenshot of the Geekbench listing. The Galaxy A32 5G is seen to be powered by the MT6853V chipset by MediaTek. This is the Dimensity 720 SoC that is also present under the hood of several budget 5G smartphones including OPPO A53 5G. OPPO A72, K7x, Vivo Y73s, Realme V5 and more.

The device scored 478 and 1595 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The listing also reveals that it runs Android 11. Plus it could come with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy A325G was also spotted on the database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification platform, which confirmed details like 5G support, 18W fast charging and NFC. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

It is touted to feature a 48MP primary rear camera. However, instead of the 5MP depth sensor found on many Samsung phones these days, the upcoming handset is said to carry a 2MP depth camera. The upcoming phone is likely to be Samsung’s mid-range offering with 5G support. It could feature a 6.5-inch display.

As per the CAD renders, the Galaxy A32 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. It could come with a water-drop notch and a prominent chin at the bottom. There could be a headphone jack as well. On the right edge might lie the power button and the volume rockers.