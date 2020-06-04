Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A30’s successor, Galaxy A31 has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. It sports a quad rear camera setup and a big battery.

The Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Further, it packs a big 5,000mah battery with support for 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Display6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED
SoCMediaTek Helio P65
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
CamerasRear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 5MP (macro) + 5MP (depth)
Front: 20MP
Battery5,000mAh with 15W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with One UI
Connectivity4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port

The smartphone is priced at Rs 21,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options. The phone will be made available starting today, June 4 via Amazon, Flipkart, BeNow, as well as the Samsung India eStore and offline retailers.

You May Also Like
Vivo X50
Here’s your first official look at the VIVO X50 and X50 Pro
VIVO X50 Pro packs four rear cameras, while the vanilla VIVO X50 comes equipped with three cameras at the back.
Honor Play 4 Pro
HONOR Play 4, Play 4 Pro with 5G, punch-hole displays launched in China
The Honor Play 4 Pro also features an IR temperature sensor.
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Date: Better Late than NEVER? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about when Apple may finally launch the iPhone 12 series, the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and more