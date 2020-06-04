Samsung Galaxy A30’s successor, Galaxy A31 has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. It sports a quad rear camera setup and a big battery.

The Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Further, it packs a big 5,000mah battery with support for 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Display 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED SoC MediaTek Helio P65 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Cameras Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 5MP (macro) + 5MP (depth)

Front: 20MP Battery 5,000mAh with 15W fast charging OS Android 10 with One UI Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port

The smartphone is priced at Rs 21,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options. The phone will be made available starting today, June 4 via Amazon, Flipkart, BeNow, as well as the Samsung India eStore and offline retailers.