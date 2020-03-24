Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung has announced yet another smartphone in its Galaxy A-series. The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a glasstic body with a dual-tone finish. It will be made available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White colors. However, pricing remains unknown. Here are all the specifications of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

  • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
  • MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
  • 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Samsung Pay
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
  • 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
