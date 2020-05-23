Samsung announced the new Galaxy A31 mid-ranger back in March, and has since launched it in a few markets. As per an IANS report, the company is now gearing up to launch the Galaxy A31 in India in the first week of June and will reportedly price it around the Rs. 23,000 ($300) mark.

As for the Samsung device itself, it features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch, in accordance with the company’s Infinity-U design. It features an octa-core processor tagging alongside 4 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that you can expand by another 512GB with a microSD card.

There is a 48MP camera at the back, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera, while a 20MP camera is there on the front. A sufficiently large 5,000mAh battery keeps things going and an in-display fingerprint sensor handles authentication on the Galaxy A31.

Via: Outlook