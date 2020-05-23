Samsung announced the new Galaxy A31 mid-ranger back in March, and has since launched it in a few markets. As per an IANS report, the company is now gearing up to launch the Galaxy A31 in India in the first week of June and will reportedly price it around the Rs. 23,000 ($300) mark.

As for the Samsung device itself, it features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch, in accordance with the company’s Infinity-U design. It features an octa-core processor tagging alongside 4 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that you can expand by another 512GB with a microSD card.

There is a 48MP camera at the back, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera, while a 20MP camera is there on the front. A sufficiently large 5,000mAh battery keeps things going and an in-display fingerprint sensor handles authentication on the Galaxy A31.

Via: Outlook

You May Also Like
IFA 2020
IFA 2020 will take place after all, here’s how
Yes, you read that right, and yes, the event was canceled. But it is taking place after all.
HONOR X10
HONOR X10 to feature a high refresh rate and touch sampling rate, company reveals
It is expected to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup.
Walmart’s Onn Pro tablets bring USB Type-C port and Android 10 to the entry-level
Both of Walmart’s new Onn Pro tablets are powered by an octa-core processor and are claimed to last 10 hours on a single charge.