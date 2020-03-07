Samsung is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone that will debut as Galaxy A31, a successor to the Galaxy A30 that went official a year ago. Ahead of its unveiling, the support page for Galaxy A31 has already gone live on the Samsung Russia website.

The support page lists the phone’s model number as SM-A315F/DS. The ‘DS’ extension indicates that the Galaxy A31 will support dual-SIM functionality, much like its predecessor.

Additionally, the Galaxy A31 has received the Bluetooth SIG approval carrying the same model number. The regulatory authority’s database mentions support for Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity standard. Furthermore, the Wi-Fi Alliance database of the Galaxy A31 has divulged Android 10 on the software side.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Bluetooth SIG listing

Samsung Galaxy A31 Wi-Fi Alliance listing

Source: Samsung Russia, Bluetooth SIG