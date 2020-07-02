Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in India on June 4. The handset carried a price tag of Rs 21,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now, the company has reduced the price of its mid-range offering. The Galaxy A31 price has been dropped by Rs 1,000. Moreover, Samsung has also announced a cashback offer for customers who purchase the phone with an ICICI Bank credit card.

The device features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. And it packs a big 5,000mah battery with support for 15W charging. It comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White color options.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Display 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED SoC MediaTek Helio P65 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Cameras Rear: 48MP (primary)

8MP (ultrawide)

5MP (macro)

5MP (depth)

Front: 20MP Battery 5,000mAh with 15W fast charging OS Android 10 with One UI Connectivity 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port

Source: Amazon