Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched in India on June 4. The handset carried a price tag of Rs 21,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now, the company has reduced the price of its mid-range offering. The Galaxy A31 price has been dropped by Rs 1,000. Moreover, Samsung has also announced a cashback offer for customers who purchase the phone with an ICICI Bank credit card.

The device features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. And it packs a big 5,000mah battery with support for 15W charging. It comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White color options.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Display6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED
SoCMediaTek Helio P65
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
CamerasRear: 48MP (primary)
8MP (ultrawide)
5MP (macro)
5MP (depth)
Front: 20MP
Battery5,000mAh with 15W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with One UI
Connectivity4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port

Source: Amazon

