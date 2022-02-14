Samsung Galaxy A23 leaks on new render images

Samsung officially revealed the new Galaxy S22 series last week, and the company appears to be readying its next Galaxy A series of devices. We’ve seen several renders and new information appear for the upcoming Galaxy A53, and the new Samsung Galaxy A23 also appeared on new images, revealing key specifications of the new smartphone.

A new video and specifications (via Collegedunia) give us a good look at what to expect from the new affordable Galaxy A23, which will reportedly have a similar design to the upcoming Galaxy A53 series. The Galaxy A23 will reportedly have a 6.55-inch IPS LCD panel with a small notch on the top that’ll house the 13MP selfie camera. It’s not clear if the phone will have a 90Hz refresh panel, but we expect to see it on the device. The fingerprint sensor also appears to be built-in under the display, which is a first on a more affordable Samsung device.

The device will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’ll be a USB-C port on the bottom, and there will also be a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery is said to have 5,000 mAh capacity, and it’s unclear if it’ll support fast charging. The camera on the back will house four sensors, including a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

While we have no official information on when the new Samsung Galaxy A23 could arrive, we expect to see more specifications and renders appear in the coming weeks. The Galaxy A22 was released in July, and therefore it's fair to assume that we might see the new Galaxy A23 appear sometime over the summer, or earlier.