2021 looks like the year when 5G phones truly transcend price barriers and make their way into the hands of budget shoppers as well. While Chinese brands such as Realme and Xiaomi have launched 5G-ready phones that cost as little as $200 in the past few months, Samsung will also join the list this year. And not surprisingly, we already have a massive leak that shows off the company’s upcoming dirt-cheap 5G phone – the Galaxy A22.

Leakster Steve H. aka @OnLeaks (via Voice) has shared some detailed renders and a 360-degree video of the Galaxy A22 5G that gives us a clear look at it from all sides. The leakster mentions that the Galaxy A22 will be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone, but there is no word on how much it will cost. Being a budget phone, the build is plastic, of course, and some pretty thick bezels to feast your eyes upon. The fingerprint sensor has been integrated into the power button, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Over at the front, the Galaxy A22 5G offers a 6.5-inch display with a V-shaped notch, a design language Samsung proudly calls Infinity-V. There’s no word on the resolution figures and other parameters such as brightness, but neither would be high enough to singe your retina given the price bracket it falls under. Samsung appears to have omitted the more modern hole-punch design as a cost-cutting measure here, but that’s not really where the true appeal of the device lies. Remember the whole ‘cheapest 5G phone’ hoopla?

There are three cameras at the back, but again, we don’t know how many pixels have been crammed on the sensor behind each lens. The lenses are surrounded by a square camera bump with rounded corners, and at first sight, it looks like Samsung has taken some inspiration from the Google Pixel 4a 5G here. Unfortunately, details about innards such as the processor powering it, battery capacity, and camera hardware are still under the covers, nor do we know about an expected price or official launch date.