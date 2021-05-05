Samsung has bestowed the market with several A-series smartphones this year, and a recent leak suggested the company was ready to launch another. Now, a new leak suggests the Galaxy A22 5G is passing final regulatory hurdles before it launches.

The Galaxy A22 5G was recently spotted on the TUV SUD certification website (via MySmartPrice), revealing the device’s model number (SM-A226B/DS). The listing also reveals the affordable handset will include 15W fast charging support, which should allow consumers to juice up quickly.

The Galaxy A22 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a water drop notch (or Infinity-V), a plastic build, and a fingerprint sensor that’s integrated into the power button. Meanwhile, previously leaked images suggest the upcoming device will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s unclear, however, if the device will launch with wired headphones and/or a compatible wall wart for charging.

The Galaxy A22 5G may also feature a triple-camera setup highlighted by a 48MP main sensor. While the TUV SUD doesn’t reveal many details beyond the model number and fast-charging support, MySmartPrice points to a Geekbench listing that hinted the device will include a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB RAM, and Android 11. Of course, we can expect the phone to feature OneUI 3.0.

MySmartPrice suggests Samsung will debut the 5G smartphone in Southeast Asia, Europe, South Korea, and the Indian market, with a launch price of KRW 200,000 (Rs 13,425). The device will supposedly be available in gray, white, light green, and violet.

We’ve seen several affordable 5G handsets launched this year, and Samsung’s rumored Galaxy A22 5G sounds like it could be a standout. While it’s expected to feature a plastic build and more entry-level specs, we’re still very much looking forward to what the device has to offer. It’s unclear when it’ll will be unveiled, but with leaked renders and certification out in the open, it seems like an announcement is imminent.