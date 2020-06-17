Samsung has launched its Galaxy A21s in India today. the device is the successor of Galaxy A21, and was launched recently in Europe.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display. It sports a quad-camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it runs One UI based on Android 10. The device is likely to launch under Rs 20,000 in India. It also comes with Samsung Knox to isolate, encrypt, and secure your data.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 18,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant.

Galaxy A21s specifications