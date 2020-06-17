Galaxy A21s

Samsung has launched its Galaxy A21s in India today. the device is the successor of Galaxy A21, and was launched recently in Europe.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display. It sports a quad-camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Further, it runs One UI based on Android 10. The device is likely to launch under Rs 20,000 in India. It also comes with Samsung Knox to isolate, encrypt, and secure your data.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s price in India is set at Rs 16,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 18,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant.

Galaxy A21s specifications

Display6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorExynos 850 SoC
RAM4GB / 6GB
Storage64GB
(Expandable up to 512GB)
Rear Cameras48MP (F/2.0) primary
8MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) macro
2MP (F/2.4) depth
Front Camera13MP (F/2.0)
Battery5,000mAh
15W Fast Charging
SoftwareOne UI (Android 10)
Dimensions75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm
Weight192 grams
You May Also Like
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna
Pocketnow Daily: Pixel 4a Update: Hey Google, you okay? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about more delays with the Google Pixel 4a, leaked iPhone 12 molds, the possible design of the new iMac and more
Google testing low-latency gaming mode for its upcoming ‘Sabrina’ Android TV dongle
The upcoming Android TV streaming device from Google might be the first in its segment to offer Stadia support.
Galaxy Note10
Pocketnow Daily: Is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Going BACK to its Roots? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the curved and flat display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, more delays with the iPhone 12 launch date and more