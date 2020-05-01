Galaxy A20

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A21. Now, it is expected to introduce its updated version that is reportedly being called Galaxy A21s. The phone has appeared at the database of Bluetooth SIG certification.

The listing hints model number variants such as SM-A217F, SM-A217M, SM-A217F_DSN, SM-A217F_DS, SM-A217M_DS, and SM-A217N, which are all associated with the Galaxy A21s.

The certification suggests that the device supports Bluetooth 5.0. It could feature a 6.55-inch IPS LCD panel. Further, the phone is expected to sport 3GB of RAM and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Via: Gizmochina

