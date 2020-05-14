Samsung galaxy A21s is speculated to go official soon. Its render leaked recently and now, the specs, price and more renders have appeared online.

It will feature a 6.5-inch PLS TFT display of 1600×720 pixel resolution with a 13MP selfie shooter residing in the upper-left corner of the display. The phone will be powered by Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

On the optics front, ithe Galaxy A21s will sport a quad rear camera setup: a 48MP F/2.0 main, 8MP F/2.0 ultrawide, and 2MP macro module. The fourth one could be a depth sensor.

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 10 with One UI out of the box. It is said to come in two storage variants of 32GB and 64GB.

The Samsung phone could be launched at a starting price of €199 or €209.

Source: WinFuture